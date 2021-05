The Pentagon may be using commercial data to track Americans without due legal process, according to a letter from Senator Ron Wyden shared with Vice News. Wyden had queried the Department of Defense (DoD) about mobile location and other data it had purchased from commercial sources, following reports in the WSJ and elsewhere. The DoD replied to some questions, but several responses were redacted. “I write to urge you to release to the public information about the Department of Defense’s warrantless surveillance of Americans,” Wyden replied.