Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office estimates up to 10 weeks to get new tornado siren

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas Northern Osage County in east central Kansas Northeastern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1042 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Willard to 6 miles north of Allen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 340 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 153 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH