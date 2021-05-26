newsbreak-logo
Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office estimates up to 10 weeks to get new tornado siren

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It could be between 8 to 10 weeks before residents of Vassar get a new warning siren to replace a broken 30-year-old siren. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that a new outdoor warning siren will soon replace a 30-year-old siren at 229th and Croco Rd. that has failed. Unfortunately, it said the siren could take 8 to 10 weeks to install.

