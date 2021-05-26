Cancel
It's Sturgill / Tyler Childers Producer David Ferguson's Time to Shine

Cover picture for the articleSo often when an artist or band announces or releases an album with a star producer assisting them, it’s the star producer whose name preempts the actual artists themselves in headlines and promotional copy. That’s never happened with the projects the Grammy-winning David Ferguson has produced, partly because he’s too humble for that level of self-promotion, even though he probably deserves such billing from the work he’s done over the years.

