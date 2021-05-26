Cedarhurt-Lawrence Memorial Day Parade on May 30
With Memorial Day weekend inching closer, Five Towns villages and organizations have updated their plans for Memorial Day parades and ceremonies. The Cedarhurst-Lawrence parade returns after a one-year absence as the coronavirus pandemic wanes. On Sunday, May 30 at 10 a.m., the parade will step off at the intersection of Frost Lane and Central Avenue in Lawrence and conclude with a brief ceremony honoring fallen heroes in Andrew J. Parise Cedarhurst Park at the intersection of Summit and Cedarhurst avenues.www.liherald.com