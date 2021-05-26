newsbreak-logo
Lake Charles, LA

Disaster Relief volunteers build own family network in work

By MARK MAYNARD, Kentucky Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CHARLES, La. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief team members value each other as more than co-workers. They become family. Carrie Fondaw, who is in Lakes Charles, Louisana, this week on her third deployment, has found a circle of friends who are closer than brothers and sisters. While they give of themselves during the day to help those in desperate need, it is the time they spend with each other that becomes a lasting relationship, she said.

