Disaster Relief volunteers build own family network in work

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief team members value each other as more than co-workers. They become family. Carrie Fondaw, who is in Lakes Charles, Louisana, this week on her third deployment, has found a circle of friends who are closer than brothers and sisters. While they give of themselves during the day to help those in desperate need, it is the time they spend with each other that becomes a lasting relationship, she said.