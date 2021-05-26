newsbreak-logo
Meiko Satomura Permanently Relocating to UK for NXT UK & Performance Center Career

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– After signing with the WWE for the NXT UK roster earlier this year, Tokyo Sports reports that wrestler Meiko Satomura is now making a permanent move to the UK to focus on her NXT UK career. Satomura also works as a coach for the WWE UK Performance Center. Satomura...

