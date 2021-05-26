EDITORIAL: Sunrise trying to serve state, seeking religious freedom
As negotiations between the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Sunrise Children’s Services continue, there are two important factors to keep in mind. First, Sunrise is not asking the state to deny qualified LGBTQ+ individuals or couples who apply to become foster or adoptive parents. Sunrise has often stated in various media outlets that they refer same-sex couples to the state or other agencies that are able to work with them.www.kentuckytoday.com