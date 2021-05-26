A Two-State Solution May Still Be Possible

I have been to Palestine — many times. I have witnessed a home being demolished by a bulldozer that looks like a huge insect. I have seen the home’s contents dumped and broken on the ground beside the now crumbled building. I have seen a father’s eyes when he is unable to protect his children from the loss of their home, their toys and books, and the children’s eyes when they comprehend that their parents can’t keep them safe. I have heard the roar of an APC (armored personnel carrier) pass by my friends’ home in a refugee camp, at midnight, as we inside wondered if it was coming to take this house down. I have walked the narrow alleys between the cement block buildings of refugee camps and visited the windowless apartments. Children crowd the alleys because there are no playgrounds.