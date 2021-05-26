Cancel
Middle East

A Two-State Solution May Still Be Possible

By Molly Bradley
digg.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome are declaring the two-state paradigm for Israel and Palestine totally doomed. But it’s not — and it’s still worth fighting for.

digg.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Palestine#Solution
News Break
Middle East
Related
ProtestsRecorder

My Turn: ‘A nonviolent solution is possible if we refuse to pay for violence’

I have been to Palestine — many times. I have witnessed a home being demolished by a bulldozer that looks like a huge insect. I have seen the home’s contents dumped and broken on the ground beside the now crumbled building. I have seen a father’s eyes when he is unable to protect his children from the loss of their home, their toys and books, and the children’s eyes when they comprehend that their parents can’t keep them safe. I have heard the roar of an APC (armored personnel carrier) pass by my friends’ home in a refugee camp, at midnight, as we inside wondered if it was coming to take this house down. I have walked the narrow alleys between the cement block buildings of refugee camps and visited the windowless apartments. Children crowd the alleys because there are no playgrounds.
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

Settlers like me have an alternative to the two-state solution

(JTA) — The cease-fire agreement announced last week between Israel and Hamas conjures up the wisdom often, if dubiously, attributed to Albert Einstein: “If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got.”. Unfortunately, ever since the Israeli government withdrew from the Gaza Strip...
Middle EastIbj.com

Pierre Atlas: Middle East conflict requires two-state solution

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a struggle between two peoples claiming the same land. Conflict resolution will ultimately require two states, one Israeli and the other Palestinian. Although there were always Arab and Jewish voices for coexistence within a single state, the conflicting nationalist aspirations overwhelmed such possibilities from the beginning....
Middle Eastcityonahillpress.com

“The two-state solution is dead. Israel has killed it”: New Solutions Are Needed in Push Toward Israeli-Palestinian Peace

You’ve likely seen the videos by now: dozens of Palestinian families being forced out of their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Israeli riot police storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at Ramadan worshippers. Missiles fired by Israeli Air Force planes levelling entire high rise buildings in the Gaza Strip.
PoliticsBuffalo News

Letter: One-state solution offers the way forward

As a Jew, there may be some duty to David, the elect stewards of Jerusalem. But as a human being, share with other human beings. Be a Rawlsian and support a one-state solution. The one-state solution is inevitable, the status-quo or a neutral state upon an Establishment Clause-like jurisprudence. The...
Immigrationwcn247.com

Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

J Street seeks two-state solution

J Street is deeply saddened by violence in Israel and Gaza. We unequivocally condemn the indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups and fervently support Israel’s need to defend its citizens. We also recognize that the aggressive actions of Israelis in seeking to dispossess Palestinian families in East...
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

