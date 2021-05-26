Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Sutton Stracke Gives an Update on Her Bel-Air Home Renovations

By Abby Feiner
bravotv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a lengthy renovation process, Sutton Stracke is finally almost ready to move into her new Bel-Air home. "The renovations are coming slowly, but I think we’re coming to a head," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member told BravoTV.com this month. "[We] should be packing boxes pretty soon."

www.bravotv.com
Los Angeles, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Kyle Richards
#Bel Air#Real Housewives#Home Construction#October#Bravotv Com#Bel Air#Instagram Story
