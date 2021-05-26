World Championship Roundup: Canada Finally Victorious, Kazakhstan Pulls Off Upset, British Celebrate

Team Canada entered Friday’s action needing a must-win, and they got it against Kazakhstan thanks to LA Kings forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan. After three straight losses to open the 2021 World Championship, it appeared as if Team Canada’s time in Riga would be brief. However, the Canadians turned things around on Wednesday when they beat Norway before extending their winning ways again. On Friday, LA Kings forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan helped out, delivering a crucial assist to lead Canada to victory to a must-win victory.