World Championship Roundup: Canada Finally Victorious, Kazakhstan Pulls Off Upset, British Celebrate

By Steven Ellis
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter disappointing losses to Germany, Latvia and the United States, Canada has finally won its first game of the tournament after beating Norway 4-2 on Wednesday. The win moves Canada to sixth in Group B, four points behind Latvia, Finland and Kazakhstan for the final spot in the quarter-finals. Canada jumps over Norway in terms of a tie-breaker, with Canada's win being used as the decider.

