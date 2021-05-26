newsbreak-logo
Newark, NY

Newark Garden Club plants Memorial Day flowers

waynepost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newark Garden Club recently partnered with Doug Townsend, supervisor of village operations, and his crew to plant red begonias and white Superbenas in Central Park. Club members Gail Chambers and Barb Wells helped Townsend with the choice of flowers. Central Park is a memorial area honoring local veterans in all branches of the armed forces who died while serving their country. Planting flowers in the park before Memorial Day has been a tradition for almost 40 years.

www.waynepost.com
