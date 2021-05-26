Our View: Thank goodness the Senate ignored Cochise County
Thank goodness the Arizona Senate didn’t seek an audit of the November 2020 election results from Cochise County. It may have saved county taxpayers $1 million. We understand the absurdity of comparing Cochise to Maricopa County, where the Senate has ordered and directed an audit of about 2.1 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election. Cochise County is miniscule by comparison, with just less than 61,000 votes tallied. This corner of Arizona has a population of about 130,000 and Maricopa boasts more than 4.5 million.www.myheraldreview.com