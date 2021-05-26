Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cochise County, AZ

Our View: Thank goodness the Senate ignored Cochise County

myheraldreview.com
 5 days ago

Thank goodness the Arizona Senate didn’t seek an audit of the November 2020 election results from Cochise County. It may have saved county taxpayers $1 million. We understand the absurdity of comparing Cochise to Maricopa County, where the Senate has ordered and directed an audit of about 2.1 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election. Cochise County is miniscule by comparison, with just less than 61,000 votes tallied. This corner of Arizona has a population of about 130,000 and Maricopa boasts more than 4.5 million.

www.myheraldreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
County
Cochise County, AZ
Cochise County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Results#Voting Machines#The Senate#County Officials#Arizona Officials#State Officials#Public Officials#The Arizona Senate#Cochise County Election#Maricopa County Taxpayers#County Supervisors#Graham County#Goodness#State Taxpayers#Election Integrity#Ballots#Ballot Counts#State Katie Hobbs#Secretary Hobbs#Ignored Cochise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Senate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Maricopa County, AZAZFamily

Maricopa County fights back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Maricopa County, AZpinalcentral.com

Maricopa County Republicans fire back at state senate over audit

PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery" to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions — they called them accusations — about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Maricopa County Supervisors To Hold Meeting To 'Refute Lies'

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public meeting May 17. Its purpose, according to Chairman Jack Sellers, will be to “refute lies, and lay out facts” about issues brought up by Senate President Karen Fann related to the ongoing audit of last year’s election. Fann, meanwhile,...
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: What is Maricopa County trying to hide?

Over the past few days/weeks, I have seen a number of letters to the editor indicating the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county is not worth it and should not be completed. I would think that Democrats would want this audit; why? What better way to discredit Trump...
Maricopa County, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Questions Linger About Last Fall’s Hack Of Maricopa County Election Website Given Pushback On Router Access

As the Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 General Election gets set to move back into Veterans Memorial Coliseum this coming weekend, a recently retired college professor who also served as an investigator and special agent for various state agencies says there is nothing wrong with people asking questions about the safety and integrity of the county’s IT protocols.
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
The Hill

Maricopa County Republican official calls Trump 'unhinged'

The Maricopa County Republican who leads the Arizona county's elections department slammed former President Trump on Saturday, calling his comments on its 2020 election audit “unhinged.”. “Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies...
Maricopa County, AZfox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County rejects allegations of deleting election databases as controversial audit is on pause

PHOENIX - 2.1 million ballots and equipment had to be cleared out of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Downtown Phoenix on May 14. The audit, which has captured the attention of the country, for better or for worse, is now on pause due to high school graduation ceremonies. Ballots and equipment are now being stored nearby at the Wesley Bolin Building.
Arizona StateHuffingtonPost

GOP Arizona County Chair Slams Twisted Republican Recount As 'Dangerous'

Arizona’s Republican chair of the Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors has slammed the partisan, highly controversial GOP-launched recount there as “dangerous.”. And a GOP county election official ripped Donald Trump on Saturday as “unhinged” for parroting false complaints about the ballots. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer tweeted.
Phoenix, AZmyheraldreview.com

Maricopa Supervisors chairman balks at Fann's meeting request

PHOENIX — The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off...