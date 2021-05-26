See Inside Kirsten Jordan's "Super Organized" Upper West Side Apartment

The absence of color does not equate the absence of intrigue. Though, when rendering a space in neutral hues, it pays to fall back on other design elements to add dimension—scale, fabrication, texture. When the founder of retailer, gallery, and manufacturer Radnor, Susan Clark, settled on an Upper East Side model apartment for her showroom, she gravitated towards a clean, minimal space that would frame her designs. Though minimal in color, Radnor's furniture is rich in substance, whether that be a plush boucle chair or an intriguing marble side table. In partnership with architect Elizabeth Roberts Architects, they outfitted the space in art and furniture that would put any onlooker at ease—a feeling most of us could use right now. We've asked Clark to walk us through her process—hopefully, you can learn a thing or two about how to bring peace to your space through design.