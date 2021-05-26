Antonio Brown’s Contract Details With Buccaneers Revealed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown may have been one of the greatest receivers of all-time…if it weren’t for his off-the-field troubles. Brown had some issues during his tenure in Pittsburgh, but his wild run of troubles have really occurred in recent years. He was impossible to work with in Oakland, and had a brief run in New England that was cut short due to his behavior away from football. It seems like Tom Brady knows how to keep him engaged, because there were no issues with Brown during the Bucs’ Super Bowl run last season. Until now.