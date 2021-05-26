Antonio Brown’s Contract Details With Buccaneers Revealed
Antonio Brown has many incentives to chase besides another Super Bowl ring based on his latest contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upon Brown’s announced signing in April, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported that Brown can earn up to $6.25 million with the new one-year deal, including incentives. ESPN NFL insider Field Yates broke down how much Brown can earn after officially re-signing with the Bucs on Tuesday.heavy.com