Jim Cramer: AMC, GameStop Sellers Are Not Seeing the Big Picture

It’s like January all over again: The so-called “meme stocks” are soaring once again. On Wednesday, Gamestop (GME) increased 16%, reaching price levels not seen since March. The video game retailer climbed another 5% Thursday, as its stock eclipsed $250. Earlier this month, Gamestop was priced at just $162. AMC Entertainment (AMC) has had an even better week. On Wednesday, AMC popped by nearly 19%. Then on Thursday, it skyrocketed 35% to over $26. The movie theatre chain (which nearly filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year but instead raised more equity on the wave of retail enthusiasm) has doubled in value just this week.