Emily Blunt says John Krasinski “has a couple of great ideas” for ‘A Quiet Place 3’

Doug Liman‘s Edge of Tomorrow was not only a pleasant surprise when it debuted in 2014 – it was also one of the best sci-fi action movies of the past 20 years. So it’s no wonder that whenever people interview Liman or stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the conversation inevitably turns to the status of the much-discussed sequel. At least one draft of Edge of Tomorrow 2 has reportedly already been written, and for years, all of the parties involved have basically said a variation of “We’re interested, but it’s a matter of getting everyone’s schedules to line up.”