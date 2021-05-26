newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Emily Blunt says John Krasinski “has a couple of great ideas” for ‘A Quiet Place 3’

By Will Richards
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Quiet Place star Emily Blunt says the film’s writer and director John Krasinski has “great ideas” for the third film in the sequel. A Quiet Place Part II is set to be released this Friday (May 28) in the US, and on June 3 in the UK, after multiple COVID-related delays.

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Film Star#Covid#Paramount Pictures#Terrified Silence#Cinemas#Stage#Part Ii#Critics#People#Miami#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movies/Film

‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’ Might Be “Too Expensive” to Ever Get Made, Says Emily Blunt

Doug Liman‘s Edge of Tomorrow was not only a pleasant surprise when it debuted in 2014 – it was also one of the best sci-fi action movies of the past 20 years. So it’s no wonder that whenever people interview Liman or stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the conversation inevitably turns to the status of the much-discussed sequel. At least one draft of Edge of Tomorrow 2 has reportedly already been written, and for years, all of the parties involved have basically said a variation of “We’re interested, but it’s a matter of getting everyone’s schedules to line up.”
MoviesMiddletown Press

Emily Blunt Stars in Terrifying New Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here, teasing one of the first big theatrical releases since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down cinemas last spring. The sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place premieres on May 28th. Part II picks up where John Krasinski’s first horror film left...
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘A Quiet Place II’ shares its final trailer, saying the film is meant forthe theaters

The latest and final trailer for the upcoming “A Quiet Place II” dropped online Thursday morning. The trailer, which you can see below, gives us our first glimpse of what to expect in the new film. It appears “A Quiet Place II” will take place before the aliens invaded Earth and after the events of “A Quiet Place,” which allows John Krasinski’s character to appear again in the series.
MoviesComing Soon!

John Krasinski Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount Pictures

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that actor and filmmaker John Krasinski and his Sunday Night production company have inked a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. The news comes ahead of the release of A Quiet Place Part II, the highly-anticipated horror sequel written and directed by Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy as well as Krasinksi, who will appear in flashback scenes.
MoviesBloomberg

‘A Quiet Place’ Stars Think Paramount Owes Them Money

Paramount Pictures is in a pay dispute with a Hollywood power couple over the studio’s streaming plans for the new horror picture “A Quiet Place Part II,” according to a person familiar with the matter, creating a behind-the-scenes drama that could affect the income of other big stars. The couple,...
Movies/Film

Emily Blunt Debunks ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumors, Doesn’t Like Superhero Movies Anyway

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been at the top of the fan-casting lists for the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, AKA Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, in Marvel’s forthcoming Fantastic Four. But even though Emily Blunt nearly entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow before scheduling took her away from the role, the actress may no longer be interested in taking on a superhero role. In fact, she doesn’t even really like superhero movies, she says.
Akron, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Final trailer released for "A Quiet Place Part II"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will have its silver screen moment this spring as "A Quiet Place Part II" hits theaters at the end of May. Before the pandemic shutdown most productions and movie theaters, the stars were in our area filming scenes for the thriller. The movie features...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

A QUIET PLACE PART TWO New Trailer And Featurette – Fan Event Thursday, May 27th, To Feature Live Q&A With Director John Krasinski

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

John Krasinski

John Krasinski Inks First-Look Deal With Paramount. Ahead of the release of A Quiet Place Part II, John Krasinski and his Sunday Night banner have inked a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. Krasinski’s first Quiet Place film was a massive…. ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Release Date Moves Up to...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The International Trailer, With New Footage Of The Alien Invasion, For A QUIET PLACE PART II – In Cinemas May 28

In 2018, John Krasinski’s A QUIET PLACE turned silence into the building blocks of fright and forged from the horror-thriller genre a modern fable of family love, communication and survival. With its mix of relentless tension and layered storytelling about a tightknit clan fending off an immensely destructive, sound-attuned alien force, the film became a startling hit and cultural phenomenon. Now comes the story’s unnerving second chapter, which picks up right where the Abbott family left off. But A QUIET PLACE PART II also heads to new places as events hurtle past the fragile sanctuary of the “sand path” the Abbotts created in order to prevail in a reality where even a single footstep could be deadly—and into a world of infinite peril beyond.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emily Blunt Says She No Longer Likes the Superhero Genre: ‘It Has Been Exhausted’

Emily Blunt was close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” but a scheduling conflict with the Jack Black-starring family adventure “Gulliver’s Travels” prevented her from playing a superhero. Since then, superhero buzz has often circled Blunt. The most recent rumors would have you believe Marvel is considering Blunt for Sue Storm in its upcoming Jon Watts-directed “Fantastic Four” movie, but Blunt recently told Howard Stern (via Insider) that’s not the truth.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt Says She Hasn’t Received A Phone Call For Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios is in the process of rebooting the Fantastic Four for the MCU, and for the longest time fans have unanimously decided that the best people to bring Reed Richards and Sue Storm to life in the franchise would be John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. After all, both stars have been up for MCU roles in the past – Captain America and Black Widow, respectively – so it’s about time that they finally entered the universe.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

A Quiet Place Part II Review: John Krasinski Delivers a Loud Bag of Cheap Tricks

Since the opening scene of Jaws, many blockbuster filmmakers have strived to riff on Steven Spielberg’s particular four-quadrant brand of graceful thrills and grounded emotion. Utilizing the fundamental calling cards of that director in 2018, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place was a passable imitation with bludgeoning sound design to keep one’s mind off certain dubious narrative decisions. Successful enough to quickly earn a sequel, A Quiet Place Part II has now arrived after a year-long pandemic delay, adding a few new characters but upping the scope only slightly. It’s another unsparing sensory experience, seeking to amp up tension with every sound (or not) that’s being made. The approach is effective in a handful of moments that rely on jolting jump scares, but with a mix of bewildering character decisions and contrived plotting that banks on cheap tricks, any interest in this expanding universe dissipates by the film’s final moments.