Last year on 25 May, a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, murdered George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. Video of the incident spread widely, and inspired hard questions for the city of Minneapolis and the rest of the world watching along.How could an officer kill someone so brutally in broad daylight? Would he face any criminal charges? Was America finally ready to confront its legacy of racist policing?Mr Floyd’s killing, along with those of other Black Americans that year, inspired millions to protest, and millions more were spent...