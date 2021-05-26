Cancel
Des Moines, WA

Sound Transit extends feedback period for Kent/Des Moines development to June 7

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6lLb_0aCMV2jD00

Sound Transit’s Kent/Des Moines transit-oriented development survey will now be available until June 7, 2021.

Sound Transit owns land next to the future Kent/Des Moines Link light rail station that will be available for development after we complete light rail construction.

We’re partnering with the City of Kent to create a vision for future development near the station, and we want to know what kinds of services and spaces would be most beneficial for your growing community.

We’ve received great feedback so far, but if you haven’t taken the survey yet, you can visit KentDesMoinesTOD.com to learn more and weigh in. It only takes a few minutes to complete.

Please help us spread the word by sharing this information with your community. The survey is available in English, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

For more information about the project or the survey, please contact Community Engagement Specialist Jaycee Bigham at 206-553-3686 or [email protected].

