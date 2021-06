There are a ton of great looter shooters out there. Titles that focus around gunning down enemies and picking up gear to further buff your character up are always popular. We see quite a few titles released each year that meet this gameplay standard. If you’re looking for some new titles to keep an eye out for this year then we have you covered. Whether it’s new looter shooters that you can pick up and play right now or titles that are hopefully launching within the 2021 calendar year, here are a few that you should be keeping on your radar.