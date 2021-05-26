Hilltop Health Access offers help during extended enrollment

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Inter Valley Health Plan is offering their free Vitality Series classes online. An RSVP is required to get the login information. To RSVP call (800) 886-4471 (TTY 711) weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.ivhp.com/vitality. Classes are subject to change, please visit their website for up-to-date information. Friday, May 28, 10, a.m. to noon PM Friday Fitness Class (meets weekly) Exercise can reduce stress and weight, build stronger bones, improve our brain health and quality of life. Join us every Friday to learn new exercises and ideas to keep healthy and well. Wednesday, June 2, Noon Pros and Cons of Eating Organic Are you really getting better health for your dollar? A dietician discusses what you need to know about the organic foo.