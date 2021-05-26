newsbreak-logo
Hilltop Health Access offers help during extended enrollment

By The Business Times Staff
 3 days ago

Hilltop Health Access will continue to offer information and assistance to uninsured people during a health insurance enrollment period that’s been extended through Aug. 15. A certified assistance site for Connect for Health, Hilltop Health Access offers help with navigating the online enrollment process — from comparing coverage options to determining if tax credits are available based on income to enrolling for coverage.

