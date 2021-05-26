Cancel
Natchez, MS

Natchez ice-storm cleanup to resume soon

By John Mott Coffey
listenupyall.com
 8 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Another round of ice-storm debris pickup for Natchez residents should begin as soon as contracts are finalized for doing the needed work. City aldermen earlier this month agreed to retain Looks Great Services, the debris-removal contractor that did the initial gathering of fallen limbs and trees after February’s ice storm.


Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Mississippi StateWAPT

Deputies find body in the Mississippi River in Natchez

JACKSON, Miss. — Jefferson County deputies have found a body in the Mississippi River in Natchez. Deputies said that the body is a white male. They also said that no indication of foul play was involved. Officials are looking to identify the man and figure out what happened. If you...
Mississippi Statewoodworkingnetwork.com

Mississippi sawmill adds 43 jobs; average salary is $51,000

GRENADA, Miss. - Southern yellow pine producer Hankins Lumber is investing $12 million into a new Mississippi sawmill, adding 43 jobs. The average salary for the new jobs will be $51,000. Mississippi's Development Authority is providing aid for the expansion. “Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Beauty Baskets: Garden Lovers enhance town with flower displays

There are 90 flower baskets hanging from the city polls on the Natchez bluff and in the downtown Natchez area. These baskets were bought and placed approximately five years ago to enhance the beauty of the city resting on a bluff overlooking the mighty Mississippi river and give visitors and locals alike something to look at and smile about, said Garden Lovers of Natchez’s Marcia McCullough, who is the chairman of the Hanging Baskets Fund.
Natchez, MSlistenupyall.com

Natchez hurries to save Cemetery Road from eroding bluff

NATCHEZ, Miss. – City aldermen declared an emergency Tuesday as they scramble to curb bluff erosion that’s imperiling Cemetery Road. While Natchez has just received emergency federal money to combine with city funds, work must be hastened to fix the problem, said Mayor Dan Gibson. Cemetery Road is “now in...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Department Firefighter Alphonso Stokes Jr. ate his lunch in the Natchez Fire Station No. 2 at 467 John R. Junkin Drive close to where the dart landed Friday. Stokes will celebrate his fifth year with the fire department on Oct. 19. He can remember the day...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Spring squirrel season opens up this Saturday, May 15 and runs until June 1, so here are some things hunters should know before hitting the woods this weekend. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks manages Sandy Creek Wildlife Management Area for public use. Located in the Homochitto National Forest, Sandy Creek has a diverse tree population with hardwoods, pines and mixed timber to hunt in.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

NATCHEZ — The former Rolling River Bistro has been revamped by a new owner in recent months. Robbie Cade-Furdge and her husband, Maurice Furdge, closed on the restaurant in October 2020 and have rebranded it as Rolling River Reloaded. The restaurant celebrates its grand opening in June. However, the restaurant...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez has been allocated $1.2 million in federal funds to address an emergent need for erosion repairs on Cemetery Road. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said a slough near Weymouth Hall has carved a “canyon” yards away from Cemetery Road, putting the property and road in danger of falling into the river.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez is seeking a full-time parks and recreation director. Faye Minor currently works part-time for both the City of Natchez and Adams County as sports and programs director and oversees the management of the community pool on liberty road. The new director would be in...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Airport deserving of money, attention

Natchez has four major gateways: the highway, the railway, the river and the airport. Much attention has been paid to the highways, thanks to the efforts of the Mississippi and Louisiana Departments of Transportation. Most recently, officials have talked of relighting the Mississippi river bridges connecting Natchez and Vidalia. Speaking...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, City of Natchez officials amended a tax abatement incentive that has been in place more than 20 years to make it more available and affordable to residents. “This is a revision that will open the City of Natchez up for more development,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson...
listenupyall.com

Natchez board adopts tax incentive to encourage more property redevelopment

NATCHEZ, Miss. – The Board of Aldermen has expanded city tax breaks to encourage more Natchez property owners to renovate buildings and houses in the central business district and nearby residential areas. This “should open the city up to more development,” Mayor Dan Gibson said Tuesday as the board adopted...
Adams County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana Southwestern Catahoula Parish in northeastern Louisiana Southwestern Adams County in southwestern Mississippi * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Acme, or near Larto, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Acme around 1045 PM CDT. New Era around 1050 PM CDT. Monterey around 1110 PM CDT. Slocum around 1115 PM CDT. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Atmos Energy replacing gas pipes for some Natchez residents

NATCHEZ — Atmos Energy is investing millions of dollars to replace gas pipes for some Natchez residents, company officials said Wednesday as they broke ground on a project on Oakland Drive. Construction Manager Monty McCaleb said the Oakland Drive and Morgan Avenue project alone would impact approximately 110 Atmos customers...