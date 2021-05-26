Natchez ice-storm cleanup to resume soon

There are 90 flower baskets hanging from the city polls on the Natchez bluff and in the downtown Natchez area. These baskets were bought and placed approximately five years ago to enhance the beauty of the city resting on a bluff overlooking the mighty Mississippi river and give visitors and locals alike something to look at and smile about, said Garden Lovers of Natchez’s Marcia McCullough, who is the chairman of the Hanging Baskets Fund.