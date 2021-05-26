Natchez ice-storm cleanup to resume soon

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana Southwestern Catahoula Parish in northeastern Louisiana Southwestern Adams County in southwestern Mississippi * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Acme, or near Larto, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Acme around 1045 PM CDT. New Era around 1050 PM CDT. Monterey around 1110 PM CDT. Slocum around 1115 PM CDT. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH