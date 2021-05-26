Cancel
Regent Announces New M.S. in Accounting Program for Fall 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (May 25, 2021) – Regent University’s School of Business & Leadership will launch the M.S. in Accounting program in Fall 2021. The M.S. in Accounting program is a 30-credit-hour program delivered entirely online. By enrolling in this degree program, students will have the benefit of earning a master’s degree from America’s premier Christian university and completing the 150 total credit hours required to qualify for the CPA certification and subsequent licensure.

www.regent.edu
