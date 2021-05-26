newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Idaho Legislature hires own lawyers to defend new initiative law

koze.com
 3 days ago

The Idaho Supreme Court has agreed to allow the state Legislature to intervene in two lawsuits that challenge the same restrictive voter initiative law, meaning taxpayers will pay for two separate legal teams in each case. The Idaho Press reported the state will be represented by the Idaho attorney general’s...

www.koze.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Lawyers#State Attorneys#State Lawmakers#State Attorney General#State Court#The Idaho Supreme Court#The Idaho Press#Holland Hart#House#Senate#Ap#Initiative#Private Attorneys#Taxpayer Funding#Legal Representation#Taxpayers#Public Records#Signatures#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Legislature to blame for Court killing initiative process

The Mississippi Supreme Court this week struck down the constitutional ballot initiative process in a 6-3 ruling, stating the process “cannot work in a world where Mississippi has fewer than five representatives in Congress.”. Writing for the majority, Justice Josiah Coleman said, “To work in today’s reality, it will need...
Politicsidahoednews.org

Idaho Senate adjourns for the year as the House calls another recess

A political staring contest lasted late into the night Wednesday as legislators disagreed over how to wrap up the longest legislative session in Idaho history. Ultimately, the Idaho Senate voted to adjourn the 2021 legislative session for the year at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the Idaho...
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Old Boise Carnegie Library to become a Vandal, thanks to Idaho Legislature

The state of Idaho is poised to buy the historic Carnegie Library near Boise High School and rent it out to the University of Idaho Law school for study and event space. On Wednesday, both the Idaho House and Senate passed House Bill 408, which authorizes $2.1 million to buy the 117-year-old building from Shawn Swanby, CEO of Ednetics, a North Idaho tech firm.
Idaho StateMiddletown Press

Idaho governor vetoes bill limiting initiative signatures

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a bill primarily intended to thwart medical marijuana initiative backers from collecting signatures at pot shops in neighboring states. The Republican governor in the veto message sent to lawmakers on Tuesday said he was concerned about the constitutionality and fairness...
Indiana Statewuzr.com

Indiana Expected to Defend Abortion Laws in Court

The state of Indiana is once again having to defend its abortion laws in court. The ACLU yesterday filed a lawsuit against the new abortion reversal law. It requires doctors to tell women about the possibility of reversing a medication abortion, and Governor Holcomb signed the plan last month. The...
Alaska StatePosted by
Must Read Alaska

Commercial hemp law passes Alaska legislature, 58-2

A bill allowing for more business opportunities for industrial hemp, was passed by the Alaska Legislature today. SB 27, if signed by the governor, would allow for the state to maintain a permanent industrial hemp program and allow for more broad interstate commerce of Alaska-grown and manufactured hemp products. Hemp...
U.S. Politicsexplorebigsky.com

Gianforte signs recreational marijuana into law

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/19/21. After much debate in the Montana Legislature, recreational marijuana is now legal in Montana. On May 18, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law House Bill 701, an amendment to Initiative 190, which voters approved in November. The bill allows current marijuana providers to apply for a license to sell the substance recreationally starting Jan. 1, 2022. Counties who supported I-190 can vote to “opt out” and counties who did not support the initiative will not allow recreational marijuana sales unless an election is held in which voters choose to “opt in.” HB 701 will maintain a 20 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana, which will provide up to $6 million annually to the HEART Fund, which helps those struggling with substance abuse.
ElectionsNHPR

Election Laws in the 2021 N.H. Legislature

There are almost a dozen election law bills under consideration in the New Hampshire legislature this session. We look at bills at the statehouse concerning voter verification, absentee voting, and more. We also get an overview of the Democratic voting bill in the U.S. Senate, the “For The People” act.
AnimalsNPR

New Idaho Law Calls For Killing 90% Of The State's Wolves

Conservative lawmakers in Idaho and Montana are going after wolves in those states. New laws call for killing more than a thousand wolves and paying people to shoot them, too. Boise State Public Radio's Troy Oppie says the laws passed despite objections from local wildlife managers. TROY OPPIE, BYLINE: Twenty-five...
GamblingBradenton Herald

Legislature nearly ready to approve new gambling laws but legal challenges await

A sweeping gambling deal that allows mobile sports betting anywhere in Florida neared completion Tuesday, but one big question remained: Is it legal?. On the second day of a week long special session to ratify the agreement between the state and Seminole Tribe, a House committee and the full Senate voted to create a new state agency called the Gaming Control Commission and agreed to the allow the Tribe to offer online sports betting as well as full casino games in exchange for at least $500 million a year in payments to the state for the next 30 years.
Politicskboi.com

Governor Little vetoed final bill

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday vetoed legislation that sought to prevent signature-gathering for an Idaho medical marijuana initiative among Idahoans patronizing legal Oregon pot shops, after an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion found the bill as amended likely unconstitutional. The bill, SB 1150a, initially tried to allow signatures on initiative...
Presidential Electionkidnewsradio.com

New Idaho Democratic executive director

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth announced Monday party has hired Jared DeLoof to serve as Executive Director heading into the 2022 election cycle. DeLoof comes to the IDP after five years of working with NextGen America registering hundreds of thousands of voters and electing Democrats...
AdvocacyWUSA

Lawyers for Capitol riot defendants say their clients are mentally ill

WASHINGTON — At least two defendants charged for the January 6 Capitol riot have now been granted mental competency evaluations – but experts say existing case law may not help them if they have no history of mental illness. Jacob Chansley’s painted, horned-covered face is one of the lasting images...
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Idaho legislators are using our money to attack our rights for citizen initiatives

You probably heard about Idaho’s anti-initiatives law, one of the most controversial and unpopular pieces of legislation in recent Idaho history. The anti-initiatives law, enacted five weeks ago by our governor and legislature, makes it virtually impossible for grassroots campaigns to place an initiative on the Idaho ballot. It gives Idaho the most restrictive signature-gathering rules in the nation, requiring campaigns to collect signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 districts — up from the 18 districts previously required.