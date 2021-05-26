Idaho Legislature hires own lawyers to defend new initiative law

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/19/21. After much debate in the Montana Legislature, recreational marijuana is now legal in Montana. On May 18, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law House Bill 701, an amendment to Initiative 190, which voters approved in November. The bill allows current marijuana providers to apply for a license to sell the substance recreationally starting Jan. 1, 2022. Counties who supported I-190 can vote to “opt out” and counties who did not support the initiative will not allow recreational marijuana sales unless an election is held in which voters choose to “opt in.” HB 701 will maintain a 20 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana, which will provide up to $6 million annually to the HEART Fund, which helps those struggling with substance abuse.