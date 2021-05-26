newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Full Capacity Seating Returning To Jackie Robinson Ballpark

By Sean Mooney
newsdaytonabeach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaytona Beach, FL - Soon the green carpet will roll out for what the Daytona Tortugas are calling "Opening Day 2.0"—the day full capacity seating returns to Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Tortugas, along with Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs, announced the return of full capacity home games after receiving additional...

newsdaytonabeach.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Major League Baseball#Jim Robinson#Home Games#The Daytona Tortugas#The Clearwater Threshers#The Philadelphia Phillies#Breast Cancer Awareness#Theathletic Com#The Detroit Tigers#The Boston Red Sox#The Kansas City Royals#Arizona Diamondbacks#Atlanta Braves#Silver Sluggers Night#Daytona Beach#Opening Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Indians to return to full capacity at home on June 2

The Cleveland Indians announced Tuesday that Progressive Field will return to full capacity on June 2 and that masks will be optional for fans. The Indians' decisions come on the heels of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement last Wednesday to end the state's coronavirus health orders. The Cincinnati Reds said...
MLBCBS Sports

Tony La Russa says he's fine with Twins throwing at star White Sox rookie in retaliation for 3-0 homer

One night after Chicago White Sox DH Yermin Mercedes homered on a 3-0 pitch from a position player with his team leading by 11 runs, the Minnesota Twins appeared to retaliate. In the seventh inning of Tuesday's game, an eventual 5-4 Minnesota win, Twins reliever Tyler Duffey threw behind Mercedes, which led to the ejections of Duffey and his manager, Rocco Baldelli, who was thrown out after arguing. Here's a look:
Baseballcoladaily.com

Gamecock Baseball opening seating to full capacity in weekend series

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced Tuesday that stadium capacity at this weekend's baseball series between Tennessee and South Carolina at Founders Park will be at 100 percent. Face coverings are encouraged, but not required outdoors at Founders Park. Face coverings will continue to be required in indoor areas...
MLBthunderboltradio.com

St. Louis Cardinals to Have Full Capacity Seating at Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced plans to expand to full fan capacity at Busch Stadium. Cardinals officials say capacity seating will begin on June 14th, and will remain for the remainder of the season. The Cardinals also announced the team’s season ticket holders will be able to access their...
MLBwosu.org

Progressive Field Will Return To Full Capacity In June

Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians baseball team, will be open to full capacity June 2 and masks will be optional for all fans, the team announced Tuesday. The ballpark will return to pre-pandemic operations the same day Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and most coronavirus related health orders.
MLBbaltimorebaseball.com

Orioles lift seating capacity limits at Camden Yards; Santander ready for return

BALTIMORE—Beginning June 1st, Oriole Park at Camden Yards will open for full capacity. For the first two months of the season, capacity has been limited to 25 percent. Social distancing will no longer be required between groups or ticket-holders. Masks still will be required, and Oriole Park will remain cashless...
Detroit, MImibiz.com

Whitecaps, LMCU Ballpark welcome full capacity crowds beginning June 8

COMSTOCK PARK — The West Michigan Whitecaps will lift all capacity restrictions at its home facility LMCU Ballpark beginning on June 1 in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s accelerated plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the organization announced today. The High Single-A affiliate for the Detroit Tigers kicked off its season...
College Sportschatsports.com

USF plans for full capacity seating for 2021-22 football season

USF is planning to have full capacity seating for all of its home football games this 2021-22 season. The university announced the decision Wednesday which would allow fans to fill the 65,857-seat Raymond James Stadium for the Bulls’ six home games including the team’s home-opener against Florida on Sept. 11.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1918 -- Boston’s Joe Bush pitched a 1-0 one-hitter against the Chicago White Sox and drove in the lone run. The only Chicago hit was by Happy Felsch. It occurred when he threw his bat at the ball on a hit and run. 1939 -- Philadelphia pitcher Robert Joyce was...
MLBwblzmedia.com

Baltimore Orioles: Maikel Franco and Other O’s Should Be Dealt

It’s never too early to consider making trades in the MLB, especially if you’re the Baltimore Orioles. Maikel Franco and other O’s need to be traded before July 30. The O’s have a MLB worst record and are bringing up the rear in the vaunted AL East. Baltimore has shown...
MLBwcn247.com

Brewers edge Padres...Cubs take Pirates...Gretzky card

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out shot off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Willy Adames went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a split of this four-game series. Adames also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning. Eric Hosmer had a two-run shot for the Padres.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Castellanos takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (22-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-22, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (2-4, 4.30 ERA, .86 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -150, Reds +130; over/under is even. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds...
MLBDemocrat-Herald

Cuban baseball star César Prieto defects to U.S.

Cuban baseball player César Prieto, a highly touted 22-year-old infielder, ditched the Cuban national team Wednesday and defected to the United States. Prieto and his then-teammates arrived in Florida on Wednesday to compete in an Olympic qualifying tournament. Hours after the team’s arrival, the Cuban Baseball Federation released a statement...
MLBwfirnews.com

Salem Red Sox back to full capacity seating

The Salem Red Sox have returned to 100% at Haley Toyota Field beginning tonight when they faceoff with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Haley Toyota Field has 6300 seats; its has operated at 30% capacity with 6-foot socially-distanced “pod seating” since the home opener on May 11. (Full release from team)...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves (24-25) and the New York Mets (23-20) will meet in the NL East Division battle at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Atlanta just split the quick two-game set versus the Boston Red Sox by winning the first match at 3-1 on Tuesday and lost the finale at 5-9 on Wednesday. The Braves will be facing the New York Mets in a three-game series in the National League East Division to start on Friday. Last time out, the Atlanta Braves bowed to the Boston Red Sox at 5-9 on Wednesday. Starter Drew Smyly allowed 5 hits and 7 earned runs with one walk granted and struck out 4 Boston batters. Catcher William Contreras scored one run on two hits with two RBIs in leading Atlanta. 2nd Baseman Ozzie Albies and 3rd Baseman Austin Riley acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the winning effort for the Braves.
MLBAntelope Valley Press

Major League Baseball results | Thursday

NEW YORK — José Peraza homered off Germán Márquez (3-5) starting the third inning of the opener and singled off Antonio Senzatela (1-5) to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning of the second game. Phillies 3, Marlins 2. MIAMI — Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning...