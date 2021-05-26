Full Capacity Seating Returning To Jackie Robinson Ballpark

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves (24-25) and the New York Mets (23-20) will meet in the NL East Division battle at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Atlanta just split the quick two-game set versus the Boston Red Sox by winning the first match at 3-1 on Tuesday and lost the finale at 5-9 on Wednesday. The Braves will be facing the New York Mets in a three-game series in the National League East Division to start on Friday. Last time out, the Atlanta Braves bowed to the Boston Red Sox at 5-9 on Wednesday. Starter Drew Smyly allowed 5 hits and 7 earned runs with one walk granted and struck out 4 Boston batters. Catcher William Contreras scored one run on two hits with two RBIs in leading Atlanta. 2nd Baseman Ozzie Albies and 3rd Baseman Austin Riley acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the winning effort for the Braves.