Calliope Builders is a residential construction company based in Winthrop. We specialize in building and remodeling custom homes. We are seeking skilled and motivated individuals to fill out our team. Ideal applicants will have experience in some or all phases of construction, framing to finish; show attention to detail; be comfortable working independently and as part of a small crew; and have a positive attitude and a good sense of humor. We provide excellent pay and a supportive, flexible, and fun work environment. Please call David at 509-679-1231 if you are interested.