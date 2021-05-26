A TED Talks spinoff TEDxFaurotPark coming to Lima this October
Ideas worth spreading to inspire and inform is the goal of a unique conference coming to Lima. It’s called Tedx Faurot Park and it’s a spinoff of TED which stands for technology, entertainment, and design. It is a conference-based initiative that started in 1984 in California. What started nearly 40 years ago is still going strong with this newly licensed conference being held in October at the Veteran’s Memorial Convention and Civic Center.www.hometownstations.com