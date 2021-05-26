A TED Talks spinoff TEDxFaurotPark coming to Lima this October

While writing the many letters to The Lima News in my quest for the need for all people to be served by the local radio media, I have listened to arguments to the contrary. One person simply stated, “Who cares?” They said people don’t listen to local radio anymore, which may be true, but it is the message that is being sent to the minority community when you value the needs and wants of everyone in programming except people of color. Another person argued that other ethnicities aren’t being servedl so why should we focus on people of color?