Lima, OH

A TED Talks spinoff TEDxFaurotPark coming to Lima this October

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdeas worth spreading to inspire and inform is the goal of a unique conference coming to Lima. It’s called Tedx Faurot Park and it’s a spinoff of TED which stands for technology, entertainment, and design. It is a conference-based initiative that started in 1984 in California. What started nearly 40 years ago is still going strong with this newly licensed conference being held in October at the Veteran’s Memorial Convention and Civic Center.

#Ted Talks#October#Executive Producer#Tedx Faurot Park#Entertainment#Sale#Civic Center#Tickets#Veteran#Google Tedxfaurotpark#Design#Idea#Technology#Faurot
