Beckman Foundation Announces 2021 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows

By PRWeb
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirteen Research Fellows to Receive Over $3.7M in Science Funding. The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today its 2021 class of Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows in Chemical Sciences, individuals who underscore the Foundation’s mission of supporting basic research in the chemical sciences and chemical instrumentation. They were selected after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.

