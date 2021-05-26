newsbreak-logo
Missing Woman Last Seen in Downtown San Diego, Was Supposed to Return to Chula Vista Care Facility

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Poway are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman considered at-risk after she asked her taxi driver to take her to downtown San Diego instead of her care facility. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said 71-year-old Denise Bellafiore was last seen May 20 leaving Poway by...

San Diego, CAjusticenewsflash.com

Man killed in San Diego hotel

San Diego-Police say guests heard some kind of argument before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a San Diego resort overnight. According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 am on Sunday at Mission Bay Resort San Diego, one of the hotel’s west towers.
San Diego, CAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

23 people rescued from panga off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas. The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager,...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

23 people rescued from panga off Sunset Cliffs

Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
San Diego County, CAtribuneledgernews.com

Stolen Native American artifacts recovered in unincorporated Escondido

San Diego County sheriff's detectives arrested a man on Saturday suspected of stealing precious Native American artifacts from Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. The suspect, 32-year-old Sonny Hunter, was arrested for burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property and has been booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Man killed, woman badly injured in Clairemont area crash

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured when their cars crashed in the Clairemont area late Sunday, San Diego police said. The woman was headed east on Balboa Avenue when her 2016 Toyota Camry broadsided the man’s 2018 Honda Accord about 10:20 p.m. The man was headed north on Mount Everest Boulevard.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

EAST COUNTY LAGS BEHIND ON VACCINATION RATES, BUT RURAL AREAS ARE UNCOUNTED

Data raises troubling rural/urban equity disparity in vaccine distribution. May 17, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – COVID-19 Vaccination rates in East County communities are significantly below the county average – but most rural, mountain and desert communities haven’t even been documented. Data provided by the County’s Health and Human...
San Diego, CAKPBS

Panga Boat Carrying 20 People Discovered Off Coast Of Point Loma

Authorities discovered a panga boat carrying nearly two dozen people early Monday morning in waters off the coast of Point Loma, according to a media report. Shortly before 3:50 a.m., lifeguards and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of a boat that was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Osprey Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Oxygen

Slain Woman's Remains Identified 17 Years After Her Legs Were Found In San Diego Dumpster

A California woman whose remains were found in a dumpster nearly two decades ago was allegedly murdered by her husband, officials announced last week. Laurie Diane Potter, was positively identified as the woman whose legs were found crammed in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego in 2003, authorities said. Her husband, Jack Potter, was arrested on May 12 in Rancho Cucamonga in connection with her murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.