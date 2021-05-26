CEIPAL Study Establishes Clear Link between Technology and Business Success through the COVID-19 Pandemic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent acquisition automation platform, today released an industry report based on data collected through the CEIPAL & TechServe Alliance IT & Engineering Staffing Dashboard. The report, entitled, “How Technology Determined the Staffing Industry’s Winners and Losers during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” is available for free download at CEIPAL’s website: https://www.ceipal.com/.www.sfgate.com