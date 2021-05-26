CEIPAL Study Establishes Clear Link between Technology and Business Success through the COVID-19 Pandemic

As of today, just under 286 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States, with an average daily vaccination rate of 1.8 million doses. These numbers include all doses of the PfizerBioNTech and Moderna double-dose regimens, as well as single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As millions in the U.S. and globally have received vaccines (1.65 billion shots to date worldwide), recorded accounts of medical issues temporally associated with vaccine administration are being collected. While some issues, including rare blood clotting possibly linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, led to a temporary pause in vaccine distribution, myriad other issues, which may or may not have any causal link to the vaccines, are being studied.