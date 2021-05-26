Waste Pro Put On Notice For Breach Of Contract

The intimidation by a few residents at May 4's city meeting was despicable. It also distracted many from a discussion of the choice to spend $5 million on the tennis center. I sat in the very back of the Palm Coast City Council chambers on the night of May 4 as a few men took out their frustrations by shouting at other residents, refusing to follow the rules of procedure, and even challenging others to a fight, ostensibly about their views on the future of the tennis center.