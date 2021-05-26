newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Coast, FL

Waste Pro Put On Notice For Breach Of Contract

By Sean Mooney
newsdaytonabeach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm Coast, FL - The City of Palm Coast is giving Waste Pro seven days to resolve a breach in their contract before the city pulls out of the agreement. City leaders are citing non-compliance as the reasoning behind the notice, stating Waste Pro has missed collections above allowable limits, missed routes, streets and even whole neighborhoods. According to the city, Waste Pro has stated issues with collection range from a lack of employees to not having enough hours in the day.

newsdaytonabeach.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breach Of Contract#Garbage Collection#Waste Pro#City Of Palm Coast#Employees#Allowable Limits#Satisfactory Levels#Unacceptable Levels#Deficient Services#Uncompleted Routes#City Officials#Communication#Collection Range#Missed Collections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Flagler County, FLflaglerlive.com

Tabling Tonight’s Hearing, Whispering Meadows Ranch and County ‘Very Close to an Agreement’ as Talks Continue

Prompted by an outpouring of support for Whispering meadows Ranch, the equine-therapy non-profit that’s operated on a property off John Anderson Highway for nearly 14 years, Flagler County government and Whispering Meadows have been in discussions through the weekend to resolve the recent conflict that’s pit the ranch’s fate in jeopardy.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Palm Coast, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

To make choices, the City Council needs options

The intimidation by a few residents at May 4's city meeting was despicable. It also distracted many from a discussion of the choice to spend $5 million on the tennis center. I sat in the very back of the Palm Coast City Council chambers on the night of May 4 as a few men took out their frustrations by shouting at other residents, refusing to follow the rules of procedure, and even challenging others to a fight, ostensibly about their views on the future of the tennis center.
Flagler County, FLPosted by
historiccity

FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.
Palm Coast, FLflaglerlive.com

Palm Coast Resident Takes Issue With Councilman’s Code Enforcement Vigilantism on Social Media

Since his election in November, and more so after he was himself the subject of code enforcement violations, Palm Coast City Council member Victor Barbosa had taken to Facebook to publicize properties he considered to be in violation of city codes. Using his phone, he’d take video of a given property, comment about what he saw, post the video and pictures to his Facebook account, and let the address be disclosed.
Palm Coast, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

Business stakeholders give Palm Coast high marks

Is the city of Palm Coast business friendly? Contrary to some anecdotes in the past, new data collected by city staff through surveys and stakeholder meetings show that the vast majority are very satisfied with the city’s permitting, inspections and customer service. Chief Development Officer Jason DeLorenzo reported at the...
Ormond Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

New Ormond Beach company Scoopin' Doo cleans up in animal waste business

ORMOND BEACH — In her old office job, Angela Diefendorf used to shovel a lot of paperwork. Nowadays, she shovels something different, cleaning up after dogs, horses and other critters for Scoopin’ Doo, a one-woman animal waste removal company that she recently launched in Volusia and Flagler counties. “I like...
Flagler County, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County inmates receive COVID-19 vaccines

Fourteen inmates housed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility received their second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Flagler County Department of Health on the morning of May 12. At intake, all inmates are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and educated on the benefits and risks of...
Flagler County, FLflaglercounty.org

Flagler Executive Airport runway project requires restricted use, temporary closure May 17 to 27, again on June 4 through 7

May 13, 2021 – Flagler Executive Airport will operate under restricted use that includes a temporary closure May 17 to 27 that will accommodate the work required for the $8.75 million project to refurbish Runway 6-24. This is the second time since February restrictions have been required for the project, which is funded entirely by grants.
Florida Statecityofflaglerbeach.com

Florida Health in Flagler Vaccination Sites For May 16 through May 22

Florida Health in Flagler Vaccination Sites For May 16 through May 22. Bunnell, FL — The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) continues to bring more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities to the community this weekend into next week. Vaccination operations starting May 16 follow:. Sunday, May 16. 9AM to 10AM – Palm...
Palm Coast, FLpalmcoastgov.com

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Official Opening of City of Palm Coast Splash Pad and Completion of Holland Park Phase Two Renovations

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast City Council along with the Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the completion of the James F. Holland Memorial Park phase two renovations, which includes the 10,000+ square foot splash pad, with a ribbon cutting today at the park, located at 18 Florida Park Drive. The estimated $6.28 million investment in overall upgrades to the park, playground and splash area establishes the park as a future destination for visitors to the community, county and region.