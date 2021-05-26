Waste Pro Put On Notice For Breach Of Contract
Palm Coast, FL - The City of Palm Coast is giving Waste Pro seven days to resolve a breach in their contract before the city pulls out of the agreement. City leaders are citing non-compliance as the reasoning behind the notice, stating Waste Pro has missed collections above allowable limits, missed routes, streets and even whole neighborhoods. According to the city, Waste Pro has stated issues with collection range from a lack of employees to not having enough hours in the day.newsdaytonabeach.com