‘The Vampire Diaries’: Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder’s Breakup ‘Never Got Weird’ on Set, Claire Holt Says
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder were one of the many couples that met while filming The Vampire Diaries. And their relationship delighted the Damon and Elena stans of the world. Somerhalder and Dobrev broke up in 2013, but Dobrev didn't leave The Vampire Diaries for another two years after that. And according to Rebekah Mikaelson actor Claire Holt, they made working with your ex look easy.