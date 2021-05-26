Clear Labs Raises $60MM in Series C Financing to Accelerate Breakthrough Approach that Identifies Pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 and Its Variants, in Real-Time
Leader in Next-Generation Sequencing Revolutionizes Surveillance, Diagnostics and Food Safety Testing. Clear Labs, provider of the only fully automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform for turnkey diagnostics, has secured $60 million in Series C funding. The financing was co-led by new investors Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley) and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., with significant participation by existing investors including Redmile Group, Menlo Ventures, Wing Ventures, GV, HBM Genomics, Khosla Ventures, Felicis Ventures, and Dafgard.www.sfgate.com