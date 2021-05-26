OMJ Allen County getting people back to work - FedEx Supply Chain holding hiring event
With Allen County’s unemployment number at 6.5%, local industries hope they can bring that number down. FedEx Supply Chain holding a hiring event at Ohio Means Jobs Allen County to fill 50 positions in their warehouse serving Procter & Gamble here in Allen County. OMJ Allen County hosts multi-hiring events and says attendance has been brisk and they expect to pick up as the June expiration deadline for the additional COVID unemployment benefits approach. They are now seeing a mix of individuals.www.hometownstations.com