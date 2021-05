The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released shocking video footage of what they call two of the “most violent and horrifying assaults” on Capitol police during the 6 January riot, including a video in which one protester punches an officer with knuckle dusters.The FBI Washington Field Office released the two new videos on Wednesday in a bid to ask the public to help identify the individuals involved in the “violent” attacks.In one of the clips, a man in a Make America Great Again hat is seen punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles. In the second clip,...