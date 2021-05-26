eDriving Accelerates International Expansion to Support Organizations Around the World in their Safety and Sustainability Objectives

Entry into the United States, Philippines, Singapore and Other Strategic Markets Expected in the Near Term. VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands for customers, is pleased to announce its international expansion plan (the "Expansion Plan") for the next two years. Subsequent to the Company's recently announced growth to 15 locations in Taiwan and its entry into Hong Kong, the Expansion Plan foresees JustKitchen growing into new markets including the United States, Philippines and Singapore in 2021. The following year, JustKitchen is targeting the potential launch of ghost kitchen locations in Canada and other areas of the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam. The Expansion Plan contemplates growth through organic means, via joint ventures with third parties, as well as other potential arrangements.