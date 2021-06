If any performer was made for Las Vegas, it's Katy Perry, and the California girl is officially headed to Sin City with her upcoming residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Perry's residency, titled PLAY, opens on Dec. 29 with another show on Dec. 31. Perry also has several dates scheduled for January 2022 — Jan. 1, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15 — as well as March 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19. Tickets for all shows, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, are currently available at AXS.com.