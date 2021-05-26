Gleaning Firm Info from OTAs is Often a Futile Task

Organized Team Activities have begun, and fans are understandably seeking to glean any purple insight they can get their hands on. As SI‘s Will Ragatz (one of the best in the business) indicated earlier this week, “Phase three of the offseason got going on Monday with the Vikings kicking off the “OTA” period at TCO Performance Center. This phase will run for the next four weeks, culminating in mandatory minicamp in mid-June.” In other words, we’re at the very beginning of the offseason work. Ragatz goes on to list several key players who are in attendance, which is info he gathered from the official Minnesota Vikings videos about the OTAs. Take a look for yourself: