NBA

Fiserv Forum to allow full capacity for rest of 2021 NBA Playoffs

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
Fiserv Forum will be increasing to full capacity for the rest of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday.

Capacity at the stadium was limited to 9,100 fans for the playoffs. The capacity will now be increased to 16,500 fans - the stadium's current full capacity due to playoff courtside configuration.

The new capacity limit kicks in on June 1 for a potential Game 5. The Bucks are leading 2-0 in the series against the Miami Heat.

Seating will also no longer be in pods or staggered in the arena bowl. However, fans will be still be required to wear face masks while inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking.

The Bucks said doors will now open 60 minutes prior to tip-off, instead of 90 minutes as they had been.

Capacity limits on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and other areas within Deer District will also be removed for the remainder of the postseason, according to the Bucks.

“We are excited to have our homecourt advantage return in an even bigger way and we thank Bucks fans for their continued support,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in a statement. “This is another positive step in our return to normal.”

Additional tickets for any First Round games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.bucks.com/playoffs.

