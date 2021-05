LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Can’t we all just get along, well, some try, while others are looking for that shade tree to smack them in the head. No matter how old we get, some folks don’t recognize they difference between a old tree that isn’t producing leaves any long and a good old fashion Japanese evergreen oak shade tree. A few days ago Vivica A. Fox went Erykah Badu and admitted in an interview that Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent was the love of her life and that their relationship ended because they let their love be known in the public too soon.