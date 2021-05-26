Hippo Advances Property Intelligence and Automation with CAPE Analytics

newsbreak-logo
PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Hippo, the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced a new integration with Cape Analytics, which uses deep learning and geospatial imagery to provide real-time property intelligence. The integration advances Hippo’s automated property analysis capabilities to more narrowly target property characteristics and tailor policies accordingly using its own machine learning algorithms.

