Hippo Advances Property Intelligence and Automation with CAPE Analytics

It seems like only yesterday when, while attending a German fabrication machinery show, we were introduced to multikilowatt fiber laser sheet metal cutting. If I recall, this system exhibitor had a large sign stating the effect of what high-power fiber cutting can do and a video display showing nested, 3-in.-diameter holes in 6 mm mild steel being cut at almost blinding speed. At the time, I remember questioning how potential users were going to handle the large quantities of cut pieces and skeleton scrap, not to mention the continuous feeding of new sheets, all to match the very rapid cutting rates (time has clouded my memory on the exact speed of cut).