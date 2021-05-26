Cancel
Former US ambassador to EU files $1.8M suit over legal fees

By Cobi Burnett
jurist.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, filed suit against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the State Department in the District of Columbia on Monday. Sondland is seeking $1.8 million in legal fees, claiming that Pompeo backed out of their previous agreement that had promised the government would cover all costs associated with the House impeachment probe where Sondland testified.

www.jurist.org
