On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,120 positive cases. There have been 44,781 tests conducted, 39,642 negative results and 19 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 44 individuals in quarantine, 4,999 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7%, according to a news release.