CEIPAL Study Establishes Clear Link between Technology and Business Success through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Since the pandemic struck, more companies than ever before have adopted some form of automation technology to ease the challenges of moving to remote working. Robotic process automation (RPA) technology, for example, has allowed organisations to continue to run business operations securely, efficiently and strategically, regardless of where their employees are working. RPA and other forms of automation will also be key to business recovery and the gradual return to normal operations as the world slowly moves towards the post-pandemic future. There are five key reasons for this.