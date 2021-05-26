Popeyes offering new chicken sandwich in select markets

Kevin Pang, Editorial Director, America’s Test Kitchen. Crunchy, juicy, and slicked with mayo, a spicy fried-chicken sandwich is a lunchtime favorite, and using the air fryer means you don’t need to heat up a skillet of oil whenever the craving strikes. For our sandwich to live up to its name, we added heat in three stages. First, we whisked hot sauce into the egg-flour dredging mixture to ensure that the heat would directly coat the chicken rather than get lost in the breading. Combining more hot sauce with mayonnaise for a creamy spread upped the heat level further. An unwritten rule of fried sandwiches states that a pickled element is a must; this was our opportunity to add even more heat with fiery sweet pickled jalapeños in lieu of pickle chips. Shredded lettuce provided a crisp, fresh component that tempered the heat a bit. You can use your air fryer to toast the buns; see page 410.