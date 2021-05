Square Enix has announced it will hold a Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream on May 26, 2021, with announcements set to be broadcast in English for the first time. Described as “introducing the upcoming line-up in the Dragon Quest series” we are expecting to see the first glimpses of the next main Dragon Quest game, Dragon Quest XII and likely an announcement of one or two spin-off titles. It is also widely rumored that more games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, so we might get that announcement here as well.