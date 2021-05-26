newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Acker Announces US$10M Trinity Collection Auction

By PRWeb
SFGate
 3 days ago

Acker, the world’s largest wine auction house, announced today the unveiling of an unparalleled offering at auction on June 9th and 10th, dubbed “The Trinity Collection.” This US$10 million sale brings together the cellars of three of the house’s top clients for what is being touted as the auction of the year and Acker’s largest auction of 2021 to date. While featuring the world’s finest wines in typical fashion, the selection of wines from the Domaine de la Romanee Conti stand above the crowd, expected to achieve close to $3M in total sales. In addition, this auction is being touted as the most important collection of mature Champagne ever to come to auction, featuring 877 bottles, 323 magnums, 10 Jeroboams, 2 Methuselahs and 30 half-bottles of Champagne dating back to the legendary 1911 vintage.

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Auction House#Public Auction#3m#Total Sales#Retail Sales#Record Sales#The Champagne Club#Moet Chandon#The Trinity Collection#Salon Krug Bollinger#Ackerlive#Acker Established#Drc#Acker Chairman#Weekly Web Auctions#London#Vintage#June#Immediate Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
RetailSFGate

HYPERAMS Announces Upcoming Online Auction of Calibre, Inc.

Complete Paint Systems, Wash Systems, Robotic Automation, and Support Equipment at Three Locations. HYPERAMS, LLC announces the online auction of assets pertaining to a complete liquidation of Calibre, Inc, a provider of complex, high content, Class A paint solutions for North America’s largest motorcycle manufacturer. The assets are located in three facilities, two of which are located in Grafton, Wisconsin, and one in Saukville, Wisconsin.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

etco Homes Announces Official Pre-Sales for The Addison at The Melrose Collection

Etco Homes Launches Pre-Sales at Newest Luxury Address Adjacent to Melrose Place. etco Homes, a privately-owned, Los Angeles-based homebuilding company, has officially commenced sales for the exclusive new luxury condominium homes at The Addison located at 724 N. Croft Avenue. As the first of three residential communities in The Melrose Collection, The Addison includes 28 inviting and tastefully designed two- and three-level luxury townhomes and offers stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline and the Hollywood Hills.
Shoppinglinns.com

Corinphila June 7-12 auction series features Besancon Great Britain, Erivan Austria, other name collections

Corinphila, the Swiss philatelic auction house, will auction stamps and postal history from the Besancon and other important collections June 7-12 at its Zurich gallery. The six-day sale will include nine separate catalogs offering the following material: the Everaldo Santos collection of 1606-1886 South American maritime postal history, selections from North America, Central America and South America, and part 1 of the Alpaca collection of Peru (June 7);
LifestylePosted by
The Press

CASETiFY and BTS Announce a New Collection of Dynamite-Inspired Accessories

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its third partnership with global pop icons, BTS. Following a series of sold out collections, the two are reuniting to introduce a special lineup of accessories inspired by the No. 1 Billboard song, "Dynamite." Shoppers can get a head start on the release by signing up for the virtual waitlist at casetify.com/bts-dynamite, which grants priority access to the collection on launch day, May 31.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

This Alexander McQueen collection contained so many brushstrokes of nuance and reference that you were left itching to hear the design rationale behind them unstitched. Sarah Burton’s team is well-prepped, welcoming, and good eggs in general, yet seeing a collection as rich as this without that creator’s take seems like listening to a song with great lyrics played instrumentally. The sparse release notes asserted a “focus on silhouette,” and once you got beyond top notes including the sweetly naif early abstract-aping papercut prints and nicely spliced hybrid garments that also featured heavily in women’s pre-fall, it was these experiments in outline that lingered most in the memory.
Museumsartfixdaily.com

Despite Protests, Several Museums Sell Off Collection Artworks at Auction

A handful of U.S. museums sent collection artworks to the auction block at a Sotheby's American art sale that totalled $15 million on Wednesday. Women artists in the sale including Mary Cassatt, Georgia O'Keeffe, Grandma Moses and Gertude Abercrombie brought big prices for some small-sized works overall. Although some of...
Economyartfixdaily.com

Gas station collectibles, Canadian petroliana signs, automobilia do well in Miller & Miller auction, May 15

(ARTFIXdaily.com) NEW HAMBURG, Ontario, Canada – Two Supertest Service Station (“Canada’s All Canadian Company”) double-sided porcelain hanging signs sold for a combined $41,300 and a Bennett 541 Supertest gas pump from the 1940s brought $20,060 in an online Petroliana & Advertising auction held May 15th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. The auction overall grossed $341,905.
Economyhospitalitydesign.com

Auberge to Launch Wildflower Farms Resort in 2022

The bucolic getaway in upstate New York will embrace a cozy, modern aesthetic that reinforces nature. Auberge Resorts Collection has been appointed to manage Wildflower Farms, a forthcoming resort concept in New York’s Hudson Valley. Slated to open in fall 2022, the 140-acre property will convey a modern vernacular that blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. Venice Beach, California-based architecture practice Electric Bowery and New York-based design studio Ward and Gray will collaborate on the project with Auberge.
Designers & Collectionshomeaccentstoday.com

Chelsea House announces debut of Shayla Copas Collection

Designer, author and influencer Shayla Copas is bringing her point of view to a line of products for Chelsea House. The Shayla Copas Collection for Chelsea House includes accessories, mirrors, accent furniture and lighting based on Copas’ signature sophisticated yet playful design style. The collection’s official launch will take place...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

BENE x Alexa Pulitzer x Preservation Hall Announce Capsule Collection

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – BENE Handbags Founder Ellie Schwing, Artist Alexa Pulitzer and Preservation Hall Creative Director Ben Jaffe announced a collaboration design launch of the capsule collection handbag. Created to highlight New Orleans artists and raise funds for local culture bearers all in style, each luxury BENE handbag will feature Alexa Pulitzer’s iconic “King Gator” sculpted and hand-dipped in gold for the handbag closure, and a nylon liner featuring the original handwritten score of Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s “Keep Your Head Up,” which was written by Jaffe. The handbags are currently available for purchase at benehandbags.com, alexapulitzer.com and preshallfoundation.org.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Money Museum to auction off numismatic collection duplicates

The public has an opportunity to join numismatic experts in adding to or starting coin collections during special monthly eBay auctions of duplicate Money Museum items. In official terms, museums call this a deaccessioning and, beginning in June, it will include world coins, paper money, tokens and medals, with some American coins and mint sets.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

London’s Bimber Distillery Unveils The Spirit Of The Underground Whisky Collection

In partnership with the Transport for London, the London-based Bimber Distillery recently launched The Spirit of the Underground Collection. The collection of self-described iconic single malt whiskies celebrate the heritage and diversity of the distillery’s home city. Each bottle in the new collection features a different station on the London Underground network, which is the oldest underground passenger railway service in the world.
Monroe, NCestatesales.net

Lifetime Collection in Monroe,NC Online Auction FULL DAY

Online only auction. Visit www.charlottepremierestateauctions.com to bid. THIS IS ONLY DAY 1 OF PHOTOS!@!! Auction opens May 19th at 7am and begins closing at NOON May 19th. This sale will run ALL DAY. Mark your calendars! This sale will be online with pickups onsite in Monroe, NC. Incredible collection of literally 10's of thousands of items. The sale may need to be held in 2 parts because there is just that much! This is a lifetime collection of everything under the sun. Hundreds of prints and paintings, wicker and rattan furniture, depression glass, milk glass, loads of costume jewelry and vintage jewelry, watches, collectibles, home goods, trains,...
ShoppingMaxim

Liquid Gold: Inside the Booming World of High-End Spirits Auctions

“This beautiful level of whiskies play a hugely important role, because what they’re doing is bringing depth to the category, as well as intrigue and desirability. At this top level what you’re playing with is rarity and uniqueness,” posits Gordon & MacPhail’s Stephen Rankin from his home in northeast Scotland.