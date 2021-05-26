UPSTACK Acquires Technology Consulting Firm M2 Enterprise Group
Mike Casagrande and Mike Leonardi Join Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partners. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired M2 Enterprise Group Inc. (M2), a telecommunications consulting firm specializing in unified communications and contact center services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.www.sfgate.com