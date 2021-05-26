Mobiquity Taps Ruby Walia To Strengthen Financial Services Business Development Efforts
Leading digital consultancy partners with industry veteran to build on expertise in financial services market. Mobiquity, a digital consultancy that designs and delivers innovative digital products and services for the world's leading brands, today announced Ruby Walia will be joining the team effective this week as the Senior Advisor for Digital Banking. Walia will support digital enablement across banking and financial services in North America. This comes on the heels of the company’s hiring of Howard Moore, former BNP Paribas COO, as Senior Director of Digital Banking, strengthening Mobiquity’s global footprint in banking and financial services.www.sfgate.com