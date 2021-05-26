iboss CPO Eric Cornelius Named to Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021 List

Invoca, a company that specializes in conversation intelligence for revenue teams, has announced its acquisition of DialogTech, an AI-powered call tracking and analytics solution for marketers. With this acquisition, a combined cash and stock deal, Invoca extends its reach into the $4.8 billion conversation intelligence market. The company, which is on track to exceed $100 million in revenue, now has over 2,000 customers, more than 300 employees, and serves consumer brands in considered purchase industries that include ADT, AutoNation, DISH, Mayo Clinic, TELUS, and The Home Depot.