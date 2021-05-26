newsbreak-logo
iboss CPO Eric Cornelius Named to Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021 List

By PRWeb
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, announced today that its Chief Product Officer, Eric Cornelius, was named to the Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021 list by The Software Report. The list includes accomplished individuals driving software innovation, improved user experience, and the genesis of company revenue growth and continuity. Eric was recognized for his proven ability to drive innovation in response to evolving market demands.

