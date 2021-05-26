Dr. Arun Nagdev Joins MedTech Startup Exo as Senior Director of Clinical Education Leading Exo's Ultrasound Education Efforts

MLH’s Clinical Development Specialists are responsible for establishing and implementing educational initiatives impacting Associate Development across clinical disciplines throughout the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare System. Ensures that all educational projects are aligned with the System’s strategic plans. Designs content utilizing appropriate theories of adult learning. Leads educational initiatives and projects after review of a variety of learning methodologies and consideration for design principles for ideal development implementation. Leads multidisciplinary teams to direct content development and facilitate delivery of educational services. Responsible for interacting with system leaders to ensure delivery of educational initiatives and establish appropriate timelines to support clinical practices and patient care processes. Based on evaluation of outcomes of clinical educational initiatives, provides, reports and recommends to all levels of system leadership altered and improved associate development strategies. Provides consistent support to frontline staff to facilitate understanding of process changes and successful implementation. Models appropriate behavior as exemplified in MLH Mission, Vision and Values.