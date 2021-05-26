newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood City, CA

Dr. Arun Nagdev Joins MedTech Startup Exo as Senior Director of Clinical Education Leading Exo's Ultrasound Education Efforts

By PRWeb
SFGate
 3 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Dr. Arun Nagdev will join Exo (pronounced “Echo”), a health information and devices company, as the senior director of clinical education, leading the Silicon Valley company’s expansive clinical education efforts. Dr. Nagdev joins Exo on the cusp of the company’s launch of its...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Education
Redwood City, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exos#Medtech#Medical Technology#Medical Imaging#Healthcare Systems#Health Technology#Technology Education#Medtech Startup Exo#Highland Hospital#Prweb#Brown University#Acep Rrb#Saem#Instagram#Emergency Ultrasound#Dr Nagdev#Clinical Educator#Healthcare Professionals#Medical Systems#Health Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Healthbiospace.com

MicroPort Orthopedics Optimizing its Episode of Care for Surgeons and Patients, Investing in New Technologies and Partnerships

Orthopedic devices company assembles strategic partnerships to improve patient outcomes and streamline digital care. Arlington, Tenn. -- May 26, 2021 -- MicroPort Orthopedics, a global leader in orthopedic devices and technologies, is taking an Episode of Care approach to enhance operational efficiency and patient satisfaction throughout the 90 days both before and after surgery. MicroPort is investing in new strategic technologies and partnerships with the vision to improve efficiencies, patient outcomes, and provider productivity.
Health Serviceschoose901.com

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare: Clinical Development Specialist (Clinical Education)

MLH’s Clinical Development Specialists are responsible for establishing and implementing educational initiatives impacting Associate Development across clinical disciplines throughout the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare System. Ensures that all educational projects are aligned with the System’s strategic plans. Designs content utilizing appropriate theories of adult learning. Leads educational initiatives and projects after review of a variety of learning methodologies and consideration for design principles for ideal development implementation. Leads multidisciplinary teams to direct content development and facilitate delivery of educational services. Responsible for interacting with system leaders to ensure delivery of educational initiatives and establish appropriate timelines to support clinical practices and patient care processes. Based on evaluation of outcomes of clinical educational initiatives, provides, reports and recommends to all levels of system leadership altered and improved associate development strategies. Provides consistent support to frontline staff to facilitate understanding of process changes and successful implementation. Models appropriate behavior as exemplified in MLH Mission, Vision and Values.
Businessmobihealthnews.com

Ada Health secures $90M Series B funding to advance health assessment technology

Berlin-based digital health company Ada Health has announced a $90 million (€74m) Series B funding investment led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, which will support the company with its expertise in scientific innovation and consumer healthcare. Other investors in the round include Samsung Catalyst...
Cleveland, OHHealthcare IT News

Cleveland Clinic fills new role: Executive Director of Innovations

Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday announced that it has tapped one of its leading biomedical thinkers to lead its innovation program. As the inaugural Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations, D. Geoffrey "Geoff" Vince, Ph.D, will be tasked with aligning the health system's technology development strategies with emerging scientific and research priorities, officials said.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Michael Pierre Joins Meridian Clinical Research as Senior Director of Systems Management

OMAHA, Neb. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty site network, has hired Michael Pierre as Senior Director of Systems Management. At Meridian, Michael will manage the implementation of the company’s clinical trial management system (CTMS), as well as its eSource, eRegulatory, and eConsent technologies. He will help develop and uphold system practices and quality standards that align with Meridian’s policies.
EducationSFGate

David Meek Joins Board of Directors at Tower Education Technologies

Education Technology Visionary Lends Expertise to Start Up. Tower Education Technologies announced today that David Meek has joined its board of directors. Mr. Meek has built his career pioneering enterprise and specialized technology solutions for the education sector. He has also spent many years consulting with EdTech companies regarding higher education’s needs and opportunities.
Rochester, MNNewswise

Dr. Cheryl Willman named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs, Director, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Cheryl Willman, M.D., has been named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Willman comes to Mayo Clinic from University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she has served as director and CEO for 20 years. Under Dr. Willman's leadership, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center has become one of the most preeminent National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the nation.
Health Servicesaappublications.org

Innovative and Collaborative Approach to Pediatric Hospital Medicine Fellowship Curricula

Pediatric Hospital Medicine (PHM) has experienced immense growth over the last 20 years. The American Board of Medical Specialties approved PHM as a subspecialty in 2016 and the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) introduced fellowship requirements in 2019. Due to accreditation requirements, there was a need to establish standardized curricular components. This led the national PHM Fellowship Directors’ Council Curriculum Subcommittee to embark on a collaborative approach to develop curricular goals and objectives.
Healthvoticle.com

How Healthcare is evolving with CCNA?

In today’s pandemic situation and the spread of Covid-19 that leads the healthcare industry to adopt technological solutions. Both patients and healthcare providers are seeking technology-enabled care and attention worldwide. There comes a solution from Cisco and they deliver tons of innovation and implementation rapidly to support accessed people and providers. Following are the five major reasons to choose Cisco certification to provide support for over 17000+ healthcare organizations with cutting-edge, technological-enabled, and holistic solutions.
HealthSFGate

Moving Analytics Partners with Health Insurer CDPHP to Expand Access to Cardiac Rehabilitation Services

The program provides CDPHP members with access to at-home cardiac rehabilitation services. Moving Analytics, a telehealth company increasing access to cardiac rehab through an innovative, app-based, virtual cardiac rehab program, today announced a partnership with Albany-based health insurance plan CDPHP. This partnership will give CDPHP members in need of cardiac rehab services the option of advancing their cardiac recovery from the comfort of their home, without the need for in-office visits.
Healthpulse2.com

Health Digital Therapeutics Company Hello Heart Raises $45 Million

Hello Heart, a rapidly growing heart health digital therapeutics solution, announced that it raised $45 million in Series C funding led by IVP. These are the details. Hello Heart — a rapidly growing heart health digital therapeutics solution — announced recently that it raised a $45 million Series C round of funding led by IVP. And Hello Heart’s existing investors including Khosla Ventures, BlueRun Ventures, Maven Ventures, and Resolute Ventures also participated in the round. In connection with the funding round, IVP General Partner Somesh Dash will join Hello Heart’s Board of Directors.
Health Servicesdevex.com

Opinion: How to ensure WASH services in all health care facilities

How is it possible that, in 2021, one-quarter of health care facilities lack basic water services? And what kind of human and technological failures have allowed one-third of health care facilities to go without hand hygiene at the point of care? How is it that these basic failings persist — even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — despite catastrophically undermining the quality of care?
Medical & BiotechChicago Defender

Why clinical trial diversity is key to increasing access to routine care and innovative treatment options

The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on longstanding health care disparities and amplified the importance of clinical trial diversity, especially participation of those patients and communities disproportionately impacted by the disease being studied. Since clinical trials function as the gatekeeper to bringing new medicines safely to patients and communities, it has become increasingly important that diverse communities be represented in our research efforts.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Dr. Lisa Johnson-Pratt Joins Assembly Biosciences Board Of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced that Lisa Johnson-Pratt, M.D., has joined the company's board of directors. Dr. Johnson-Pratt, a distinguished physician, has more than 20 years of experience overseeing the business development and marketing efforts for the entire drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery efforts through product commercialization.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Social Networking Software Market is Going to Boom With Hivebrite, Zohooration, eXo

Latest Research Study on Global Social Networking Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Social Networking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Social Networking Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hivebrite (France), Zoho Corporation (India), eXo (United States), Microsoft Corporation (Yammer) (United States), IBM (United States), Sprout Social, Inc. (United States), mooSocial (United Kingdom), MangoApps Inc. (United States), Iflexion (United States), Dfinity (Switzerland), Jive Software (United States)
Sciencesocietyforscience.org

1974 Science Talent Search Winner, Eric Lander, to Head OSTP

The Science Talent Search, now in its 80th year, has many impressive alumni, including 13 Nobel laureates, 22 MacArthur Fellows, six winners of the Breakthrough Prize and one Academy Award winner. As of yesterday, May 28, 2021, we can include a U.S. Cabinet member. Congratulations to geneticist, Eric Lander, for...
Pharmaceuticalsyourdecommissioningnews.com

The “vaccine syndrome” worries some doctors, but what is it?

It’s imperative to continue applying barrier gestures against Covid-19 and that’s even fifteen days after receiving a second dose, according to doctors. “Vaccine syndrome” worries some clinicians, relaxing, lax with new vaccinations and very quickly abandon barrier gestures. For the professionals, even if they are vaccinated, you still have to be careful to protect others but you too, against Covid-19.
West Lafayette, INIbj.com

Purdue startup signs key deal to distribute augmented reality educational products

A startup that markets augmented reality-powered, gamified learning sets to help kids understand STEM has signed a key deal to distribute its MindLabs brand. West Lafayette-based Explore Interactive, which launched with the help of Purdue University, is teaming up with PASCO Scientific Inc. to sell sets science, technology, engineering and math sets aimed at students in third through fifth grades. Roseville, California-based PASCO offers a catalog of tools to aid science education in the U.S. and globally, including in developing nations.